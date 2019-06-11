|
|
Mary E. Miller
York - Mary E. (Lantz) Miller, 64, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Glenn E. Miller, Sr. to whom she was married for 48 years.
A visitation will be from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York.
Born on November 25, 1954 in York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Rouscher) Vining. Mary was a homemaker.
Mrs. Miller was an avid reader, loved crafts and power tools and most importantly, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Glenn, Mary is survived by her daughter, Stacy Klein and husband, James of Hanover; son, Glenn Miller, Jr. and companion, Sabrina Lutz of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Frank Pollins, III of Biglerville and Victoria Klein of Hanover; great grandson, Jonah Wayne of Cedar Hill, Tx; brother, Raymond Lantz of Manchester; and sister, Margarite Weaver of York County. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tristan H. Miller.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 11, 2019