Mary E. MillerYork - Mary Ellen (Shearer Fuller) Miller passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020. In the care of hospice, she lost her final battle to cancer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ronald E. Miller.Born November 13, 1945 on Kennedy Mountain in Tyrone Township, Perry County, she retired from manufacturing. Mary lived an adventurous and amazing life. While enjoying her favorite hobby of playing Bingo, she made many dear friends. She enjoyed watching her favorite news and crime shows. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. However, the ocean, sun, and sand of the shore always called her name and was her ultimate happy place.Mary's family was special to her and will miss her. Mary is survived by her sister, Rebecca (Scott) Horton of Sanford, NC; two sons, Dwayne and Bradley (Daphne) Fuller; four daughters, Michelle (David)Markle, Toby Fuller (Angel), Terrie (Sammuel) Deacon of York, PA and Tracey Hoff (Lawrence) of Orlando, FL; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a nephew Christopher Horton of Sanford, NC.She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Lee and Rosemary Elizabeth (Kennedy) Shearer; two brothers, Michael and Dallas; a sister Joanne and granddaughter Shumana.Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mary's life on Saturday, July 18th, 2020, 11:00 AM at Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover, Sundra Shaffer officiating. The family will honor Mary and receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at 30 N. Highland Ave, York, parking provided in the rear. Refreshments will be served.