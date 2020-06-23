Mary E. Muller
York-New Salem - Mary E. Muller (Mohrline Baublitz) 92 passed away at the home of her granddaughter surrounded by family on the 18 th of June.
Born in York Nov 21, 1927 she was the daughter of the late John P and Mary K (Groom) Mohrline. A 1945 Graduate of York Catholic HS where she was a cheerleader and longtime fan of the YC Basketball team.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Loyd S Baublitz and second husband Emil Muller.
She is survived by her daughters Jane Eckenrode & Husband Richard of West York and MaryEllen Baublitz & companion George Hake of Felton , Grandchildren John Ream , Christina Kitzmiller-Morgan & Husband Corey and Dustin Little , Great Grandchildren Brittane Messersmith & husband Colby , Justine Kitzmiller and Ashley Little and Great Great Granddaugher Lilah Messersmith.
Mary retired from Dentsply moving to Sea Isle City NJ where she loved living and working " at the shore" for many years. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and was well known for her holiday walnut cake. She was a member of St Marys Church.
A private graveside service will be held with family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic Alumni Association at York Catholic HS Office of Advancement 601 E Springettsbury Ave York Pa 17403-2893 or www.yorkcatholic.org/donate.
Published in York Daily Record on Jun. 23, 2020.