|
|
Mary E. Powell
York - Mary E. Powell, age 91, of York, died at 12:15 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Fred W. Powell.
Born on November 28, 1927 in Milton, she was the only childe of the late Paul W. and Mildred I. (Russell) Heim. She retired in 1986 from General Telephone as a Telephone Operator, and was a member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Powell is survived by a daughter, Kay E. Reigart, and her husband Dennis, of York; two granddaughters, Amy Warntz and Karen Reigart; and four great grandchildren, Maddie, Cody, Hunter, and Zackary.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Patricia A. Snyder officiating. Viewing will be 1:30-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Please kindly omit flowers and consider making a memorial contribution to Bev's Blessings, c/o Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church 839 West Market Street, York, PA 17401.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019