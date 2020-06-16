Mary E. Schaeberle
Spring Garden Twp. - A viewing will be held at 12:30-1:30 PM Friday at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Private burial will be in Saint Paul's Wolf's Church Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.