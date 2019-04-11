Services
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
740 W. Locust St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
740 W. Locust St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Wright


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Wright Obituary
Mary E. Wright

York - Mary Ellen "Nincy" Wright was born to the late Eartha Kearse and Muddy Wright on August 13, 1929 and departed this life April 4, 2019.

Ms. Nincy attended school in the York City District and had worked in numerous positions over the years. She had a unique gift for caring and loving children. Everyone whose life she touched loved her.

To mourn, she leaves nine children, Midge (Lionel) CA, Bruce (Laura) CO, Marsha (Gary) TX, Melissa (Levy) AR, Marshall (Darlene), Lewis (Crystal), Tony, Chanda Leroy and seventh son, Andre, all of York; 44 grandchildren; 69 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, William "Minkey" Wright; grandson, Andrew; two sisters, Christine and Elizabeth; and brother Jamsey.

Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., 740 W. Locust St. A viewing will precede the service from 10-11 a.m. Final resting place will be Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service.

We will miss and love her but God loved her best.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.