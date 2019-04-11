|
Mary E. Wright
York - Mary Ellen "Nincy" Wright was born to the late Eartha Kearse and Muddy Wright on August 13, 1929 and departed this life April 4, 2019.
Ms. Nincy attended school in the York City District and had worked in numerous positions over the years. She had a unique gift for caring and loving children. Everyone whose life she touched loved her.
To mourn, she leaves nine children, Midge (Lionel) CA, Bruce (Laura) CO, Marsha (Gary) TX, Melissa (Levy) AR, Marshall (Darlene), Lewis (Crystal), Tony, Chanda Leroy and seventh son, Andre, all of York; 44 grandchildren; 69 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, William "Minkey" Wright; grandson, Andrew; two sisters, Christine and Elizabeth; and brother Jamsey.
Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., 740 W. Locust St. A viewing will precede the service from 10-11 a.m. Final resting place will be Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service.
We will miss and love her but God loved her best.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019