Mary Elizabeth Burd
Springettsbury Township - Mary Elizabeth (Seip) Burd, 94 of York, entered into Heaven peacefully on October 13, 2019 at 3:15am while at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, Pa, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late William E. Burd for 66 years. Mary was born in East Stroudsburg on August 5, 1925, daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Becker) Seip. She was employed at Caterpillar for 13 years and then became a Stay at Home Mom. Mary was a longtime member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards in a card club and camping. She was a lifetime member of the Kreutz Creek Valley Post 7045 Hellam and other organizations. Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebecca A. Montgomery (Charles) of York, a son, William R. Burd (Carol) of Mechanicsburg, granddaughter Sarah E. Howell of York, grandson David Burd (Deborah) of Virginia, grandson Scott Burd of Texas, sister Jean Snyder of East Stroudsburg, and great grand children, nieces, nephews and other family members in the Poconos. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Seip of Saylorsburg and Richard Seip of Stroudsburg.
Mary had a beautiful soul and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend to many people. She was called Wild Mary by many that knew her and she lived up to it.
Following cremation there will be a Celebration of Mary's Life at a later date to be determined by the Family. Details to follow. In Memory of Mary, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
