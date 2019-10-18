Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Burd


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Burd Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Burd

Springettsbury Township - Mary Elizabeth (Seip) Burd, 94 of York, entered into Heaven peacefully on October 13, 2019 at 3:15am while at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, Pa, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late William E. Burd for 66 years. Mary was born in East Stroudsburg on August 5, 1925, daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Becker) Seip. She was employed at Caterpillar for 13 years and then became a Stay at Home Mom. Mary was a longtime member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards in a card club and camping. She was a lifetime member of the Kreutz Creek Valley Post 7045 Hellam and other organizations. Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebecca A. Montgomery (Charles) of York, a son, William R. Burd (Carol) of Mechanicsburg, granddaughter Sarah E. Howell of York, grandson David Burd (Deborah) of Virginia, grandson Scott Burd of Texas, sister Jean Snyder of East Stroudsburg, and great grand children, nieces, nephews and other family members in the Poconos. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Seip of Saylorsburg and Richard Seip of Stroudsburg.

Mary had a beautiful soul and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend to many people. She was called Wild Mary by many that knew her and she lived up to it.

Following cremation there will be a Celebration of Mary's Life at a later date to be determined by the Family. Details to follow. In Memory of Mary, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now