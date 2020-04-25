|
Mary Elizabeth Jacoby
Harrisburg - Mary Elizabeth Jacoby, 88, of Harrisburg, originally of Fawn Grove, PA passed away on April 24, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Richard Jacoby. They were married for 45 years prior to his death.
She was born in York on April 7, 1932 to the late Arlington C. and Mary (Pilkay) Swartzbaugh.
Mary was a tax collect for the South Eastern School District.
Mary was a 1950 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Fawn Grove United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in various musicals. She was also a member of the church's Women's Circle, Cub Scout Den Mother, and was Mother of the Year. Mary was an avid reader and her other interests involved the Beach Bunch and the Card Club. She was most proud of raising her 7 children.
Mary is survived by her 4 sons, David R. Jacoby and his wife, Kathy of Dallastown, John A. Jacoby and his wife, Diane of Dover, Robert C. Jacoby and his wife, Arla of York, and Paul D. Jacoby and his wife, Anne of Dover; 3 daughters, Susan M. Mimna and her husband, Harry of York, Ann E. Higley and her husband, Rhian of Harrisburg, and Beth E. Jacoby of Dallastown; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; a brother, Stephen Swartzbaugh, and sister, Kathleen Swope.
Funeral services will be held for her family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Chaplain William Chamberlin of Residential Hospice officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. The funeral service will be Live Streamed on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. for those wishing to view. The link for the live stream is https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1065092 or you can visit her tribute page on www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Health Care Group, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020