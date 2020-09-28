Mary Ellen Boyd
Red Lion - Mary Ellen Boyd, 63, celebrated with her savior in heaven in the wee morning hours of Sunday, September 20, 2020. Psalm 73:24-26. She was a loving wife for almost 45 years to her husband, Randy Boyd.
She was a devoted mother to her children, Andrew, Amy and Randy Lee. All of whom will dearly miss her.
A public viewing will be held from 5 - 6pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Family of God Community Church, 147 Frist Ave., Red Lion, followed immediately by a memorial service. Masks required. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
