Mary Ellen Boyd
Mary Ellen Boyd

Red Lion - Mary Ellen Boyd, 63, celebrated with her savior in heaven in the wee morning hours of Sunday, September 20, 2020. Psalm 73:24-26. She was a loving wife for almost 45 years to her husband, Randy Boyd.

She was a devoted mother to her children, Andrew, Amy and Randy Lee. All of whom will dearly miss her.

A public viewing will be held from 5 - 6pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Family of God Community Church, 147 Frist Ave., Red Lion, followed immediately by a memorial service. Masks required. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, please visit mary-ellen-boyd.com.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
