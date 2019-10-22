Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Littlestown, PA
Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier

Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier Obituary
Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier

York - Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct 12, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, York. She was born and raised in Littlestown and the 9th member of the Hess children. Mary was the daughter of the late Luther S., Sr. & Carrie (Byers) Hess. She was a 1957 graduate of Littlestown High School. As an adult, Mary went on to have many great adventures. She led her life with great kindness, gentleness and love. Mary leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Willis of NC; a son, John Dukeminier of CO, 6 grandchildren, a great grandson; a brother, Luther S. Hess, Jr. of Hanover and her sisters-in-law: Lettie, Phyllis & Shelby Hess. Mary was predeceased by her siblings: Esther Hess, Helen Schwartz, Anna Harner, Charlotte Ireland, Betty Wiseman, Bernard Hess and LeRoy Hess.

Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct 26, at 1:00 P.M. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Sheely officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www. littlesfh.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
