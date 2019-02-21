|
|
Mary-Ellen E. Schmidt
York - Mary-Ellen E. Schmidt, 95, entered into rest Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Schmidt.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Steven Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Schmidt was born June 14,1923 in Millinocket, Maine, a daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Pelletier) Michaud. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and had been employed as a college professor. She served in the US Navy during WW II.
Mary-Ellen is survived by her sons Mark H. Schmidt and his fiancee Sherri Kemper, Eric J. Schmidt and his wife Lillian; grandchildren Andrea, Alec, and Celeste; and two nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019