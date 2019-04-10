|
Mary Ellen Miller
York - Mary Ellen L. Miller, 82, of York, died on April 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 10, 1936.
She is survived by a granddaughter Therra Godfrey of York, four great granddaughters Trinity, Haley, Pandora and Rayna and a niece Dianna Lynn.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019