Mary Ellen Monson
Mary Ellen Monson

York - Mary Ellen "Mickey" (Frey) Monson, 72, entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of Norman Jacob Monson, Jr. for 47 years. Born in York on August 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William Arthur Frey and Mary Ellen (Eline) Frey Lau.

She was a very proud Mother of Erik William Monson and his wife Katherine Se-Kyong Kwon of Pasadena, CA and Drew Norman Monson of San Diego, CA. She was also the most happy Grandma to Jacob Daesoo Monson of Pasadena.

Mrs. Monson was a graduate of York Catholic High School and York College of Pennsylvania with a degree in Medical Technology. She was employed by the York Hospital Lab and Central Pennsylvania Alliance Laboratory. She late worked for the York County Prothonotary's Office at the York County Archives. She was a founding member of the Springettsbury Township Historic Preservation Committee and served with the Committee for 23 years until 2014.

Mickey was a voracious reader of History and Non-Fiction. She enjoyed travel, both foreign and domestic, and yearly, raucous Women's Weekend Away with her Sisters and Sisters-In-Law (along with the Ugly Contests).

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her siblings: Julia A. Bartolomea of Boalsburg, Dr. William A. Frey (Roberta) of Atlanta, GA; Joan L. Loughry (Thomas) of Charleston, SC; Michael W. Frey (Shirley), Jane E. Sentz (Steven) and Sharon R. Pichler (Stephen) all of York and Mark S. Frey of Butler. She was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie (Bonita) L. Zech, stepfather, Richard D. Lau and Brother-In-Law, Richard "Dick" Bartolomea. Mrs. Monson is further survived by many awesome Nieces and Nephews and Stepbrothers and Stepsisters.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to EGFR Resistors at the following site: www.supportalcf.org/egfr/Donate or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
