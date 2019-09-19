Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dover Bethany U.M. Church
4510 Bull Rd.
Dover, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Dover Bethany U.M. Church
4510 Bull Rd.
Dover, PA
Mary Ellen Wallace

Mary Ellen Wallace Obituary
Mary Ellen Wallace

Dover - Mary Ellen Wallace, 77, entered into rest at 11:02 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Ralph E. Wallace. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage in July.

Born December 14, 1941 in York, Mary Ellen was a daughter of the late Ellsworth C. and Catherine M. (Fink) Snyder.

She graduated from Central High School and was on the class reunion planning committee which she really enjoyed.

Mary Ellen had 18 years of service for Tyco Electronics (formerly AMP) and she previously worked for Danskin for 14 years and South Pine Nightware.

Mary Ellen was a member of Dover Bethany U.M. Church and an active member of the Pennsylvania Snowmobile Association and Pigeon Hill Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed snowmobiling.

In addition to her husband, Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Steven R. Wallace of Dover and Jennifer S. Wallace of Manchester; a sister, Esther Gotwalt of Dover; a step-sister, Linda (Snyder) Magnifico of New York; three step-brothers, Richard Snyder of Florida, Michael Snyder and Jeffrey Snyder, both of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Harkins Singer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary Ellen's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
