Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Esther Baker


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Esther Baker Obituary
Mary Esther Baker

Dover - Mary Esther (Strohminger) Baker, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She is the wife of the late Jesse Earl Baker, to whom she was married for 59 years before his passing in May 2011.

Born on February 14, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Leah (Izer) Strohminger. Mary worked as a seamstress for Danskin and enjoyed sewing outside of her work as well. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her flower garden.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Baker and Mary Houck and husband, Rick; four grandchildren, Jessica Keller, Mandy Nalbandian, Kelly Rutledge and Jacob Slyder III, and seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Elayna, Graham, Addison, Evan, Vivienne and Kayden. She is preceded in death by her mother, Emma M. Strohminger; son, Robert Earl Baker; grandson, Jason Allen Elmerbrink and sister, Agnes Talbott.

The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their kindness and caring work they provided during a difficult time. A special thank you to Kim and Holly.

A private service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -