|
|
Mary Esther Baker
Dover - Mary Esther (Strohminger) Baker, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She is the wife of the late Jesse Earl Baker, to whom she was married for 59 years before his passing in May 2011.
Born on February 14, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Leah (Izer) Strohminger. Mary worked as a seamstress for Danskin and enjoyed sewing outside of her work as well. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her flower garden.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Baker and Mary Houck and husband, Rick; four grandchildren, Jessica Keller, Mandy Nalbandian, Kelly Rutledge and Jacob Slyder III, and seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Elayna, Graham, Addison, Evan, Vivienne and Kayden. She is preceded in death by her mother, Emma M. Strohminger; son, Robert Earl Baker; grandson, Jason Allen Elmerbrink and sister, Agnes Talbott.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their kindness and caring work they provided during a difficult time. A special thank you to Kim and Holly.
A private service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020