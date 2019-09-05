|
|
Mary Frances Roller
York - Mary Frances (Hanly) Roller,90, entered into rest on Saturday August 31, 2019. Born on July 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Frances (Griffin) Hanly and the wife of the late Robert J. Roller.
Mary was a member of St. Patrick Church.
A visitation will be 10-11 am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Brenner Hall of St. Patrick Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. with the Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be private. She will be interred next to her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
She is survived by four children: Robert M. Roller of Rutherford, NJ, Michael P. Roller of Butler, NJ, William J. Roller of York, PA, and Edmund G. Roller of Waldwick, NJ, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019