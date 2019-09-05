Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brenner Hall of St. Patrick Church
219 S. Beaver St.
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Brenner Hall of St. Patrick Church
219 S. Beaver St.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Roller


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Roller Obituary
Mary Frances Roller

York - Mary Frances (Hanly) Roller,90, entered into rest on Saturday August 31, 2019. Born on July 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Frances (Griffin) Hanly and the wife of the late Robert J. Roller.

Mary was a member of St. Patrick Church.

A visitation will be 10-11 am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Brenner Hall of St. Patrick Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. with the Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be private. She will be interred next to her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

She is survived by four children: Robert M. Roller of Rutherford, NJ, Michael P. Roller of Butler, NJ, William J. Roller of York, PA, and Edmund G. Roller of Waldwick, NJ, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now