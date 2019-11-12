Resources
Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan Obituary
Mary Hannigan

York - Mary J. Hannigan, of York, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday November 8, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late George and Myrtle Cunningham. She is survived by her ex-husband Earl Hannigan and his wife Audy, a son Randy Hannigan and his wife Katie, a daughter Connie Hannigan and her husband Marty Reed, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Campbell.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Senior Life York for taking care of Mary for over 10 years. It was her second home and extended family. Also, our gratitude to Harry Kocoronis and Stony Brook Family Restaurant for their kindness and thoughtfulness. Additionally, our appreciation and thanks to the staff of Rest Haven Rehab for the compassion and care they gave Mary in her final days.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
