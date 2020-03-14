|
|
Mary Hyde Butler
York - Mary Hyde Butler, 92, of York died March 12, 2020 at the Dallastown Nursing Home.
Born October 19, 1927 in Delta, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold S. and Hazen (Hyde) Butler.
Mary was a computer program analyst at York International Corp.
Mary graduated from William Penn Senior High School. She attended York Junior College and graduated from Wilson College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York and loved animals.
Mary is survived by her sister, Natalie S. Butler of York. Mary and Natalie resided together for their entire lifetime. She is also survived by her Goddaughter, Linda Jermyn; 3 grand Goddaughters, Kati Linebaugh, Aimee Leiphart, and Bobbi Bosley; and 5 great grand God children all of York.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with her pastor, the Rev. Allison J. Beaulieu, officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services at the funeral home, the service will be live streamed on Mary's tribute page on our website at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020