Mary I. Lowrie
York - Mary I. Lowrie, 64, entered into rest on March 1, 2020. Born on Octorber 25, 1955 in York, she was the daughter of the late Earl Fields and the late Carrie B. Lowrie. Mary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 10 years, and had a strong love for gardening.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Wendell P. Lowrie, Charles A. Lowrie, William M. Lowrie and his fiance Jennifer, and Carrie B.P. Lowrie; brothers, Roland Lowrie and wife Lisa, Russel Lowrie and wife Arlean, Earl Lowrie and wife Terri and Mearle Lowrie and wife Jamesana; grandchildren, Caine Cabbell, Alexas Cabbell, William Jr, Jaimar, Zahire, Ajaya, Zaihanna and Armond; and host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Shanon Lowrie; brothers, Charles Lowrie and John Lowrie; and a sister, Cookie Lowrie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 noon, at Grace Lutheran Church of York, 150 Jefferson Ave, York . Clergy will be officiating the service. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020