Mary J. Bates
Windsor Twp. - Mary Jane Bates, age 81, of Windsor Township, York died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Earl W. Bates.
Born on December 2, 1938, in Dauphin County, she was raised by her grandparents. She retired from Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (formerly the York County Nursing Home), and prior to that had worked at Gruber's Bakery. She was also an avid Penn State Fan.
Mrs. Bates is survived by a special niece, Bonnie Neuman; a special nephew, Thomas Hoff; and nieces and nephews, Gene and Gloria Bowman, Dike and Sharon Bowman, Linda Elliott, Pam and Bob Plyler, and Connie and Rick Hauck. She was also preceded in death by a son.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Steven Forry officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020