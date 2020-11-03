1/1
Mary Jane Arnold
Mary Jane Arnold

York - Mary Jane (Beaverson) Arnold, 83, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Normandie Ridge, York. She was the wife of Richard L. "Rich" Arnold who died on January 6, 2014.

Mrs. Arnold was born in York on July 22, 1937, daughter of the late George T. and Catherine V. (Shaffer) Beaverson.

She was employed as a proofreader for the former Duplex Product, from which she retired.

Mary Jane was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York.

Survivors include, three children, Mickey E. Arnold and his wife, Bonnie of Windsor, Michele E. Bollinger and Matthew W. Arnold and his wife Kay, all of Dover; 10 grandchildren, Jaymie M. Sanders and her husband, Brian, Miranda L. Arnold, Nate P. Arnold and his wife, Kelsey, Zachary S. Arnold, Mariah K. Rodriguez and her husband, Daniel, Seth A. Arnold and his wife, Tory, Catherine J. Scheetz and her husband, Christopher, Jennifer E. Rembowski and her husband, Joseph, Abby K. Imboden and her husband, Nathan, and Kaitlyn J. Glace and her husband, Devin; 8 great grandchildren, Devyn J. Sanders, Skylar J. Sanders, Daniellah J. Rodriguez, Gabriel N. Rodriguez, Madelynn H. Scheetz, Ryleigh J. Rembowski, Jackson R. Scheetz, and Easton D. Arnold; and a brother, Roger Beaverson. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Dale Beaverson; and a son-in-law, Joseph F. Bollinger.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Road, York, PA 17408. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Melinda M. LaMontagne, PhD. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

At the request of the family, please make memorial contributions to Shiloh United Church of Christ building fund, 2251 Willow Road, York, PA 17408, or to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, c/o Shiloh Lion's Club, Lee Woodmansee, 2625 Winemiller Lane, York, PA 17408.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
