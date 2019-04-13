Services
Bethlehem United Methodist Chr
109 E Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Mary Jane Campanella

Dallastown -

Mary Jane Campanella, 92, entered into rest Thursday April 11, 2019 at Country Meadows in Leader Heights. She was the wife of the late Joseph Campanella, to whom she had been married for 61 years prior to his passing in March 2014.

A visitation is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church 109 E. Main St. Dallastown. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Following the memorial service there will be a brief interment service at St. John's Blymire's Church Cemetery in Dallastown. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Campanella was born December 25, 1926 in Dallastown, PA, the daughter of the late Allen and Viola "Lola" (Mackey) Flinchbaugh. A gifted pianist from childhood, she went on to graduate from the Lebanon Valley College Conservatory of Music. She served as an inspiration in the lives of thousands of children and countless others in her career as an elementary school music teacher with the Dallastown School District. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown where she sang in the choir, served as one of the church's piano accompanists, and was a member of the Sunday School Orchestra since the age of 12.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons Maurie J. Campanella and his wife Jane, Von A. Campanella and his wife Suzanne, Dr. Cary L. Campanella and his wife Karla, and 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the music department at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
