Mary Jane Cowburn
York - Mary Jane Cowburn, age 84, of York, passed away at 6:30 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rest Haven-York Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born December 15, 1935, in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Bertha R. (Ellis) Sheetz. She had worked for Dentsply and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO and traveling to New York City.
Mrs. Cowburn is survived by a son, Robert E. Cowburn, and his wife Susan, of Windsor; a daughter-in-law, Laura Cowburn, of York; three grandchildren, Jaimie Cowburn, Holly Caputo, and Jeremy Cowburn; and two great grandchildren, Chase Cowburn, and Gia Caputo. She was also preceded in death by a son, William H. Cowburn, Jr.; a brother, Robert Sheetz; and a sister, Elizabeth Sawmiller.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rest Haven-York Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 1050 South George Street, York, PA 17403.