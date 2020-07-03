Mary Jane CowburnYork - Mary Jane Cowburn, age 84, of York, passed away at 6:30 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rest Haven-York Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.Born December 15, 1935, in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Bertha R. (Ellis) Sheetz. She had worked for Dentsply and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO and traveling to New York City.Mrs. Cowburn is survived by a son, Robert E. Cowburn, and his wife Susan, of Windsor; a daughter-in-law, Laura Cowburn, of York; three grandchildren, Jaimie Cowburn, Holly Caputo, and Jeremy Cowburn; and two great grandchildren, Chase Cowburn, and Gia Caputo. She was also preceded in death by a son, William H. Cowburn, Jr.; a brother, Robert Sheetz; and a sister, Elizabeth Sawmiller.Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Rest Haven-York Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 1050 South George Street, York, PA 17403.