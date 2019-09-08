|
|
Mary Jane Fauth
Thomasville - Mary Jane (Leese) Fauth, age 91, passed away at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community on September 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Fauth, who passed away in 2011.
Mary Jane was born in Nashville on September 25, 1927 and was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Mummert) Leese. She worked at National Biscuit Company for 31 ½ years until the plant closed in 1975. She then went on to work at Bowen McLaughlin until she retired. She was a longtime member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York.
Mary Jane is survived by her sister Patricia Leese of York; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Ethel Sowers, Leroy Leese, Annabelle Zacks, and Mildred Leese.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held on Tuesday at 2:00PM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. York PA 17408, with Rev. Paul & Rev. Sara Gausmann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul (Wolf's) Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. The family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jane's memory can be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. York PA 17408, or Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, 4485 Wolfs Church Rd, York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019