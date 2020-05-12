|
Mary Jane Groupe
YORK - Mary Jane (Klinedinst) Groupe, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence. Mary Jane is survived by her husband Leroy K. Groupe with whom they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary July 17, 2019.
Mrs. Groupe was born in York on Monday, August 22, 1932, daughter of the late Edwin and Barbara (Moul) Klinedinst.
Mary Jane retired from The Bon Ton as a department clerk. She loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and attended First Assembly of God Church, York.
Like her Father, she loved sports. Mary and Leroy were loyal West York Bulldog sports fans. Many times, she and her husband would be the 1st in the gym for West York Bulldog Basketball games. She especially loved following her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Mary Jane and Leroy were real West York sports fans. When not attending sporting events, she loved spending time with family and liked to work on cross word puzzles.
She was a loving and caring person and family came first. In addition to her husband survivors include, two sons, Steve E. Groupe and his wife, Sue, and Brian L. Groupe and his wife, Kelly all of York; four grandchildren, Shawn, Travis, Andrew, and Brenton; four great grandchildren, Cash, Alexa, Paxton and Aubree; three sisters, Janette Hansen of York, Verna Landry of Lancaster and Arlene Gruver of York. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Klinedinst Jr. and a sister, Geneva Hoff.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020