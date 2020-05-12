Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Groupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Groupe


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Groupe Obituary
Mary Jane Groupe

YORK - Mary Jane (Klinedinst) Groupe, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence. Mary Jane is survived by her husband Leroy K. Groupe with whom they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary July 17, 2019.

Mrs. Groupe was born in York on Monday, August 22, 1932, daughter of the late Edwin and Barbara (Moul) Klinedinst.

Mary Jane retired from The Bon Ton as a department clerk. She loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and attended First Assembly of God Church, York.

Like her Father, she loved sports. Mary and Leroy were loyal West York Bulldog sports fans. Many times, she and her husband would be the 1st in the gym for West York Bulldog Basketball games. She especially loved following her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Mary Jane and Leroy were real West York sports fans. When not attending sporting events, she loved spending time with family and liked to work on cross word puzzles.

She was a loving and caring person and family came first. In addition to her husband survivors include, two sons, Steve E. Groupe and his wife, Sue, and Brian L. Groupe and his wife, Kelly all of York; four grandchildren, Shawn, Travis, Andrew, and Brenton; four great grandchildren, Cash, Alexa, Paxton and Aubree; three sisters, Janette Hansen of York, Verna Landry of Lancaster and Arlene Gruver of York. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Klinedinst Jr. and a sister, Geneva Hoff.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -