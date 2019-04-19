|
Mary Jane Smith
Red Lion - Mary Jane (Wolf) Smith, 82, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services Kingston Court in York. She was the wife of the late Mervin R. Smith, to whom she was married for 52 years before his passing in 2016.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 pm, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Kathy Harvey Nelson. A viewing will be from 2-3 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be at Salem Community Cemetery.
Born on February 17, 1937 in York County, she was a daughter of the late Hobart McKinley and Mable (Strickler) Wolf. She worked for Flinchbaugh & Olin in Red Lion. Mrs. Smith loved cooking and baking delicious cookies and pies.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Beth A. Gibbs and her husband, Keith of Red Lion and Lori A. Smith and her fiancé, Jeff of Red Lion, and seven grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, Kayla, Kendall, Kaden, Dustin and Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 1004 N. Juniata St, Harrisburg, PA 16648, or to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org. Condolences can be sent at Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019