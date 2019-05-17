Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Dull


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary K. Dull Obituary
Mary K. Dull

Red Lion - Mary K. (Evans) Dull, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence. She was married to "the love her life," Richard A. Dull. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2018.

Mary was born in Clearfield on January 8, 1940, daughter of the late James D. and Loretta E. (Dunlap) Evans.

She worked as an assembler for the former Honeywell, retiring in 2000.

In addition to her husband, survivors include eight children, Donna L. Renard of West York, Greg L. Beck Sr. of Red Lion, Valarie A. Steinhauer and her husband, Thomas of Spring Grove, Bradley D. Beck Sr. and his wife, Katie of Jermyn, Debbie I. Hershey of NV, Harvey E. Dull and his wife, Lonna of FL, Ralph E. Dull of Dover and Jennie I. Dull of York; 28 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; three siblings, Donald Evans and his companion, Lisa Texter of Manchester, James Evans and his wife, Sandy of York, Frank Evans and his wife, Edna of Newberrytown and sister/friend, Janet Sweitzer of Dover. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, whom she has missed terribly, Penny V. Beck and Kelly M. Sheffer; a sister, Martha Miller; sister-in-law, June Evans and brother-in-law, Fritz Sweitzer.

Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be her nephew, Michael Brillhart. A viewing will be from 1 to 3 pm at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now