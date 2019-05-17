|
|
Mary K. Dull
Red Lion - Mary K. (Evans) Dull, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence. She was married to "the love her life," Richard A. Dull. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2018.
Mary was born in Clearfield on January 8, 1940, daughter of the late James D. and Loretta E. (Dunlap) Evans.
She worked as an assembler for the former Honeywell, retiring in 2000.
In addition to her husband, survivors include eight children, Donna L. Renard of West York, Greg L. Beck Sr. of Red Lion, Valarie A. Steinhauer and her husband, Thomas of Spring Grove, Bradley D. Beck Sr. and his wife, Katie of Jermyn, Debbie I. Hershey of NV, Harvey E. Dull and his wife, Lonna of FL, Ralph E. Dull of Dover and Jennie I. Dull of York; 28 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; three siblings, Donald Evans and his companion, Lisa Texter of Manchester, James Evans and his wife, Sandy of York, Frank Evans and his wife, Edna of Newberrytown and sister/friend, Janet Sweitzer of Dover. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, whom she has missed terribly, Penny V. Beck and Kelly M. Sheffer; a sister, Martha Miller; sister-in-law, June Evans and brother-in-law, Fritz Sweitzer.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be her nephew, Michael Brillhart. A viewing will be from 1 to 3 pm at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019