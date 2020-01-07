|
|
Mary Kathryn Gable
Dallastown - Mary Kathryn (Church) Gable, 91, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Benson Gable, who passed away February 27, 2007. Born in Stewartstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard T. and Bessie Agnes (Kerlinger) Church.
She was a member of Stewartstown United Methodist Church and former organist at Stewartstown Presbyterian Church. She became a RN, after graduating from the Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. Mary K. retired from South Eastern School District, after 24 years of service.
Mary K. is survived by her two children David B. Gable and his wife Kathy and Lisa S. (Gable) Greer and her husband Jay; three grandchildren Amy Gable, Christie Greer and David Greer and four great-grandchildren Michael Andrew, Conor Michael, Cora Grace, and Adam George.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions be made to: Stewartstown United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 398 Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020