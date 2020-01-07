Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Gable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathryn Gable Obituary
Mary Kathryn Gable

Dallastown - Mary Kathryn (Church) Gable, 91, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Benson Gable, who passed away February 27, 2007. Born in Stewartstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard T. and Bessie Agnes (Kerlinger) Church.

She was a member of Stewartstown United Methodist Church and former organist at Stewartstown Presbyterian Church. She became a RN, after graduating from the Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. Mary K. retired from South Eastern School District, after 24 years of service.

Mary K. is survived by her two children David B. Gable and his wife Kathy and Lisa S. (Gable) Greer and her husband Jay; three grandchildren Amy Gable, Christie Greer and David Greer and four great-grandchildren Michael Andrew, Conor Michael, Cora Grace, and Adam George.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions be made to: Stewartstown United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 398 Stewartstown, PA 17363.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -