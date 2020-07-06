1/1
Mary Kay Fadely
Mary Kay Fadely

Mount Wolf - Mary Kay was born March 26, 1946 in York and was the daughter of the late Martin and Josephine (Meis) Cook.

She graduated in 1964 from William Penn High School in York. She was employed by Bausch and Lomb for many years and retired from Autumn House East in York. She was a member of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 Ladies Auxiliary in Mount Wolf.

In addition to her husband, Mary Kay is survived by her daughter, Missy Bottomley of Mount Wolf; her grandson, Robbie Bottomley and his wife Page of Manchester; her sister, Shirley Detwiler of Thomasville and her brother, Martin Cook, Jr., of Shiloh. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean (Shupp) Dellinger and her brother, Joseph Cook.

A viewing for Mary Kay will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private.

To share memories of Mary Kay please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
