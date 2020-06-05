Mary Keller
Mary Keller

York - Mary J. (Crumling) Keller, 95 of York passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Clair S. Keller.

Born October 26, 1924 in Lower Windsor (East Prospect), she was daughter of the late Curvin E. and Martha R. (Strickler) Crumling.

Mary was a retired seamstress and a lifelong farmer. She was faithful member of Prayer Mission Church in Martinsville. Mrs. Keller is especially remembered as a great cook.

Mary is survived by 3 children: Paul S. Keller and his wife, Ada of York, Ruth A. (Keller) Graham (wife of the late Jack) of York and Donald L. "Butch" Keller and his wife, Tina of York; 1 brother: Paul "Shorty" Crumbling of Wrightsville; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Mae Keller, as well as 2 brothers and 1 sister.

A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in private.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to:

ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105

Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
