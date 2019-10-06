Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4600 N. Sherman St. Ext
Mount Wolf, PA
Mary L. Bitzel


1937 - 2019
Mary L. Bitzel Obituary
Mary L. Bitzel

Mount Wolf - Mary L. (Hollinger) Bitzel, 82, of Mount Wolf, died Sunday night, September 29th 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Gerald Bitzel, Sr., for over 50 years.

Born January 2, 1937, in Hanover PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerre, Sr. and Mary Myers Hollinger.

In addition to her husband, Gerald Bitzel, Sr., she is survived by her son Gerald Bitzel Jr.; four stepchildren, Sue Baugher, Walter and John Bitzel, and Beth Hull of York, PA, and five sisters: Jerrietta Hollinger, Linda Ingram, Marie Hollinger, Darlene Morrison and Sharon Reed. She was predeceased by her stepson Barry Bitzel, her sister Joann Hersh, and her brothers Jerre Jr., Merle, Marvin and Nathan Hollinger. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Mary was a devoted member and sexton of Christ Lutheran Church in Mount. Wolf, PA.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, and volunteering. A true matriarch, able to soothe any child with ease, she was revered for her generous heart and kind spirit, and was a treasured member of her family, friends, and community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, in Christ Lutheran Church, 4600 N. Sherman St. Ext, Mount Wolf PA. There will be no public viewing; the family will receive friends directly following the service, within the church. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Brian McClinton. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Diehl Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, P.O. Box 1031, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.

To share memories of Mary please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
