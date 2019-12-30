Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Fountain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Fountain Obituary
Mary L. Fountain

York - Mary L. (Blankenship) Fountain, 65, entered into rest on December 21, 2019. Born on July 13, 1954 in Huntsville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Inez and Lee Blankenship. Mary was the loving wife of the late John Fountain.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Stacey Slater-Escalera, Tracey Slater and Teresa Slater; sons, Arthur Slater III and Michael Slater; six grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be private. Burial will take place at Lebanon Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -