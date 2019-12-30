|
Mary L. Fountain
York - Mary L. (Blankenship) Fountain, 65, entered into rest on December 21, 2019. Born on July 13, 1954 in Huntsville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Inez and Lee Blankenship. Mary was the loving wife of the late John Fountain.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Stacey Slater-Escalera, Tracey Slater and Teresa Slater; sons, Arthur Slater III and Michael Slater; six grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be private. Burial will take place at Lebanon Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019