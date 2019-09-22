|
Mary L. (Haugh) Hesketh
Dallastown - Mary L. (Haugh) Hesketh, 72 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday, September 20th. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Hesketh. The couple was happily married for 36 years until Kenneth's passing in 2004.
Mrs. Hesketh was proudly born in Dallastown on April 3, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Connie (Roberts) Haugh.
Mary was a 1964 graduate of York Catholic and pursued a career in cosmetology following high school. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown. Mary was a volunteer for CASA for many years before she took a position as a legal advocate with Victim Assistance. She received the Mankind Award in recognition of her many years of volunteer service, which spanned decades.
She is survived by her three children, Allison Klunk and her husband Dan, Rebecca Gross and her husband Brian and Daniel Hesketh. She is also survived by five grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 24th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again on Wednesday, September 25th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM. Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. Interment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019