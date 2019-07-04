Mary L. Krebs



Hanover - Mary Louise Krebs, age 97, entered God's care peacefully at Homewood at Plum Creek on July 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lachlan Krebs and the daughter of the late John and Jeanne (Hollinger) Waltersdorf.



Mrs. Krebs attended Hanover High School (then Eichelberger Senior High School), where she was prominent in scholastic theater and graduated as the valedictorian of the class of 1939. A coloratura soprano, she subsequently studied voice on full scholarship at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Baltimore, MD. Following her graduation from Peabody, she sang in the Glee Club of Radio City Music Hall, New York City, performing several shows every day throughout the week. She went on to take a leading role in a production of the Johann Strauss operetta Die Fledermaus which toured the Philippines and Japan under the auspices of the USO immediately following World War II.



Later, Mrs. Krebs continued to sing in local and regional musical productions, among them concerts of the Hanover Oratorio Society. She directed the Oratorio Society and various choirs in Hanover, including the adult and children's choirs at St. Mark Church. For years she gave piano and voice lessons to children, teaching them to understand the joy of music. She created and performed one-woman performances for her high-school class reunions into her mid-80's.



Her favorite times were spent with her family, to whom she devoted a life of selfless love. She is survived by a son, Richard Koenig of Berwyn, PA; two daughters, Janet Kingsley of Alexandria, VA, and Carol Arentz of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Waltersdorf.



Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. David's (Sherman's) Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 29 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 4, 2019