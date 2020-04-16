|
|
Mary L. Myers
Abbottstown - Mary L. (Myers) Myers, 88, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late Ray E. Myers, who died December 22, 1986.
Mary was born November 23, 1931, in York Co., the daughter of the late John and Grace (Zeigler) Myers.
Mary was a member of Paradise "Holtzschwamm" E.C.C. Church in Thomasville, and she was a life-long farmer, working alongside her husband. After farming, she was employed at The Brethren Home Community in housekeeping, and later volunteered at the home and at the East Berlin Community Center. Mary enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in her flowerbeds, reading and doing puzzles.
Mary is survived by two sons, Keith E. Myers and his wife Rose of Thomasville, and Steven R. Myers of Abbottstown, two daughters, Jane L. Gross and her husband Michael of Hanover, and Karen K. Myers and her husband David of East Berlin, eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a sister, Helen Bosserman of Dover. She was predeceased by a sister, Erdene Haar, and a brother, Clair Myers.
Funeral services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to a . Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020