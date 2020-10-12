Mary Lou Peters
Dover - Mary Lou Peters, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020 at ManorCare Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Peters.
Born October 10, 1939 in York, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Percival and Mary Jane (Hardner) Coover.
She was a homemaker and a hostess at The Lutheran Home at both Kelly and Sprenkle Drives for 11 years.
Mary Lou enjoyed reading and crocheting.
She is survived by two children, Kathy Fitz and husband, Harold of Waynesboro and David Peters and wife, Charlene of East York; five grandchildren, Eric, Rachel, Jordan, Chloe and Lindy; three step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and a brother, Philip Coover of York.
Services for Mary Lou are private. Burial is in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
