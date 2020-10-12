1/1
Mary Lou Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Peters

Dover - Mary Lou Peters, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020 at ManorCare Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Peters.

Born October 10, 1939 in York, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Percival and Mary Jane (Hardner) Coover.

She was a homemaker and a hostess at The Lutheran Home at both Kelly and Sprenkle Drives for 11 years.

Mary Lou enjoyed reading and crocheting.

She is survived by two children, Kathy Fitz and husband, Harold of Waynesboro and David Peters and wife, Charlene of East York; five grandchildren, Eric, Rachel, Jordan, Chloe and Lindy; three step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and a brother, Philip Coover of York.

Services for Mary Lou are private. Burial is in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved