Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
4162 Delta Road
Airville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary VanDyke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou VanDyke


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou VanDyke Obituary
Mary Lou VanDyke

Airville - MARY LOU VANDYKE, 83 OF Airville, PA went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She had been the loving wife of Charles L. VanDyke for 60 years at the time of his passing in November of 2012. Born on January 12, 1936 in Whitetop, VA, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Lillian (Greer) Stamper and had moved from Marion, VA to PA in 1945. Mary was a long time member of Bethany Baptist Church, enjoyed vacationing in FL and cherished time spent with her beloved family.

She is survived by: four children-Charles VanDyke, Jr. and his companion, Mary of Clarksville, GA; Lucy Geisecke and her companion, Ray of Manchester, PA; Deborah Sowards and her husband, Allen of Airville, PA; Robert VanDyke and his wife, Evelyn of Brogue, PA. Three siblings:Lucy Wolfe of Red Lion, PA; Matt Stamper of Sebring, FL; Rodney Stamper of Delta, PA. Fourteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: James Wilbur Stamper and Connie Scarborough.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 4162 Delta Road, Airville, PA 17302 with the funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Her brothers will co-officiate-Reverend Rodney Stamper, church pastor and Reverend Matt Stamper. Interment will be held in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA have been entrusted with her arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now