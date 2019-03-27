|
Mary Lou VanDyke
Airville - MARY LOU VANDYKE, 83 OF Airville, PA went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She had been the loving wife of Charles L. VanDyke for 60 years at the time of his passing in November of 2012. Born on January 12, 1936 in Whitetop, VA, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Lillian (Greer) Stamper and had moved from Marion, VA to PA in 1945. Mary was a long time member of Bethany Baptist Church, enjoyed vacationing in FL and cherished time spent with her beloved family.
She is survived by: four children-Charles VanDyke, Jr. and his companion, Mary of Clarksville, GA; Lucy Geisecke and her companion, Ray of Manchester, PA; Deborah Sowards and her husband, Allen of Airville, PA; Robert VanDyke and his wife, Evelyn of Brogue, PA. Three siblings:Lucy Wolfe of Red Lion, PA; Matt Stamper of Sebring, FL; Rodney Stamper of Delta, PA. Fourteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: James Wilbur Stamper and Connie Scarborough.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 4162 Delta Road, Airville, PA 17302 with the funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Her brothers will co-officiate-Reverend Rodney Stamper, church pastor and Reverend Matt Stamper. Interment will be held in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA have been entrusted with her arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019