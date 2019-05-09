|
Mary-Louise Keller
York - Mary-Louise Keller, 85, died peacefully May 6, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of Richard L. Keller to whom she was married 63 years. Born April 2, 1934 in York, she was the daughter of the late Richard N. and Margaret Ruth (Ramey) Arnold.
Mary-Lou was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a 1956 graduate of Penn State.
She was a stay at home mom and was also Secretary of Advent Lutheran Church for 12 years, where she was a lifelong member. Mary-Louise was also a life member of the Penn State Alumni Assoc. and the Penn State Club of York. She accompanied her husband as he completed a 20 year career in the U.S. Marine Corps being stationed in Japan, Hawaii, Cuba and 4 state side tours.
She was an avid reader, loved spring flowers, gardening, Penn State and Steeler football, Oriole baseball, traveling, wintering in Florida and a week each summer at O.C., Maryland.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son David A. Keller of FL, daughter Kathleen D. Nisley and her husband Craig of Elizabethtown, daughter Leesa C. Green and her husband Donald of Ivey, GA; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard N. "Dickie" Arnold, II.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019