Mary Louise (Shaffer) Knaub
Dallastown - Mary Louise (Shaffer) Knaub, of Dallastown, entered into God's care on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:25 am at her residence, at the age of 79. She was the wife of the late James M. Knaub who entered into rest on August 11, 2005.
She was born in York on June 28, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Edwin E. and Cathaline (Lentz) Shaffer. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Grace Community Church of York. She had a passion for dancing and loved spending time with her family.
Mary has four children, Jeffrey A. Knaub and his wife Karen of Bay City, MI, Kimberly A. Knaub of Tanzania, East Africa, Donald M. Wilkinson of Dallastown, and Drayton Shaffer and his partner Neal Hargrave of Maineville, OH. She was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mary was one of eleven children, she is survived by her 3 siblings, Betty Ruppert of Dover, Millard "Mike" Shaffer, and Frances Criswell, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Edwin Shaffer, Jr., Oren Shaffer, Estella Shaffer, Phyllis Erhart, Dora Sprague, Phillip Shaffer and Paul L. "Leroy" Shaffer.
There will be no viewing. Due to the current restrictions with Covid-19, the services will be private for immediate family only. Her pastor, Shan D. Cleck will officiate. Cremation will follow, with interment at Dallastown Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion will be assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Grace Community Church of York, PO Box 7285, York, PA 17404.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020