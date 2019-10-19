Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Mary Louise McRoberts

Mary Louise McRoberts

Stewartstown - Mary Lousie McRoberts, 91, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of John Carl McRoberts, Jr. of Stewartstown, sharing 71 years of marriage.

Born in Bellwood, she was the daughter of the late Charles Winfield and Alice Claire (McCaulley) Williamson.

Mary graduated from Jarrettsville High School, Class of 1946. She was a lifelong member of Norrisville United Methodist Church. She worked for the former C.G. Murphy Dept. Store in Red Lion for 14 years.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by a son Rex A. McRoberts and his wife Nancy W.; 4 grandchildren Eric, Jason, Andrew, and Jonathan and six great grandchildren; and sister Marilyn Robbins. She was preceded in death by a son David C. McRoberts and eight siblings.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Norrisville United Methodist Church, 2811 W. Church Lane, White Hall, MD with a time of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Norrisville UM Cemetery.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Norrisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 91, White Hall, MD 21161.

www.HartensteinCares.Com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
