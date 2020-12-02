Mary M. BoxterYork - Mary M. Boxter, 94, entered into rest on Monday November 30, 2020 at her residence.She was born December 16, 1925 in Shenandoah, PA. The daughter of the late John and Ella (Kupris) Boxter.She worked for JJ Newberry Co. as a Store Manager and later as a Personnel Director and Buyer for McCrory Stores. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in York. and a Red Hat Lady.The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA is assisting with the arrangements.Mary is survived by a nephew William Clark of Frisco, NC, a niece Tracy Witmer and husband Tom of Lancaster, PA, great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by George Boxter and wife Margaret of Columbia, PA, Alberta Skubel and husband Frank of Washington, DC., Helen Clark and husband Ray of Mechanicsburg, PA and Eleanor Boxter.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402 or to Divine Mercy Parish 108 West Cherry St. Shenandoah, PA 17976-2207.