1/1
Mary M. Boxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Boxter

York - Mary M. Boxter, 94, entered into rest on Monday November 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 16, 1925 in Shenandoah, PA. The daughter of the late John and Ella (Kupris) Boxter.

She worked for JJ Newberry Co. as a Store Manager and later as a Personnel Director and Buyer for McCrory Stores. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in York. and a Red Hat Lady.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA is assisting with the arrangements.

Mary is survived by a nephew William Clark of Frisco, NC, a niece Tracy Witmer and husband Tom of Lancaster, PA, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by George Boxter and wife Margaret of Columbia, PA, Alberta Skubel and husband Frank of Washington, DC., Helen Clark and husband Ray of Mechanicsburg, PA and Eleanor Boxter.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402 or to Divine Mercy Parish 108 West Cherry St. Shenandoah, PA 17976-2207.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved