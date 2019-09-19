Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Mary M. Heckman Obituary
Mary M. Heckman

Bradenton, FL - Mary M. (Spurlock) Heckman, 76, entered into heaven September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. At 3:45 p.m. family and friends will share memories. The service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. Please visit GladfelterFHINC.com for a full obituary.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
