|
|
Mary M. Heckman
Bradenton, FL - Mary M. (Spurlock) Heckman, 76, entered into heaven September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. At 3:45 p.m. family and friends will share memories. The service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. Please visit GladfelterFHINC.com for a full obituary.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019