Mary Margaret "Pat" (Patterson) Slaugh
York - Mary Margaret "Pat" (Patterson) Slaugh, 81 of York, passed away at her residence on Saturday, June 29th. She was the beloved wife of Donald C. Slaugh and the loving mother of Richard D. Slaugh, (the late) Jeffrey A. Slaugh, James D. Slaugh and Rebecca A. McKirahan.
Mrs. Slaugh was born in York on September 25, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Esther R. (Myers) Patterson.
Pat's true passion in life was art. She was an accomplished painter, seamstress and did outstanding embroidery and needle work. She was a lover of all animals, especially those that were in need of rescue. Many of the dogs she adopted throughout her life were rescued by her and her husband. She also enjoyed working in her pond and garden. Pat retired as a bookkeeper after working for several different firms in York. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Richard, Jr., Jennifer, Kathleen, Thomas, Phillip, Faith, James, Jr. and Kristina. She is also survived by many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5th at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 N. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Brossman officiating. Prior to the memorial service, a visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday and will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Salem Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name can be made to Pawsitively Pom Rescue or to Calvary United Methodist Church.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019