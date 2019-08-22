|
Mary Mills
Hanover - Mary Kelly Mills, 79 of Hanover passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Col. James E. Mills, USMC who passed away June 30, 1990, and the beloved companion of the late Harold E. Colestock.
Born July 12, 1940 in Chillcothe, OH, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Ruth H. (Spalding) Kelly.
Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover and a long-time volunteer in the PA room of the Guthrie Memorial Library.
She is survived by 4 siblings: Michael Kelly of Chillicothe, OH, Terrance Kelly and his wife, Cathy of Sturgis, MI, Jane Politi and her husband, Richard of Ewing Twp., NJ and Joseph Kelly and his wife, Patricia of York, as well as her dear friends and caregivers, Theresa Shibler and her husband, Fred, Dee Zygmunt and her husband, John and her bud, Eva. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Monday, August 26th at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church; 5055 Grandview Rd.; Hanover, PA 17331. There will be a time for gathering in the Church narthex before the Funeral Mass from 10-11am. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday, August 25th from 6-8pm at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.; 549 Carlisle St.; Hanover, PA 17331.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Memorial Library (PA Room); 2 Library Place; Hanover, PA 17331 or to ; P.O. Box 758516; Topeka, KS 66675-8516. A direct online donation page or a printable form for donations by mail may be found at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of VNA Hospice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019