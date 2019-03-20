|
|
Mary Morgan Shaffer
Dallastown - Mary Morgan (Shive) Shaffer, born October 31, 1943, passed peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home in Dallastown.
Born in York, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Morgan L. and Leanor A. (Weaver) Shive, and is survived by her husband of 55 years Ray G. Shaffer of Dallastown; her son James M. Shaffer and wife Michele of York; her daughter Lisa A. Carrozzi and husband Todd of Rochester, NY and her son Thomas M. Shaffer of Washington, DC. Mrs. Shaffer was the grandmother of Jacki Shaffer Gingerich and Teri Shaffer Stolakis of York, PA and William and Joseph Carrozzi of Rochester, NY. In addition to her immediate family, she is also survived by a sister, Ann Mann of York, PA, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn F. Haas of Middletown, PA
A graduate of York Catholic High School, Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dallastown, PA and volunteered at Our Daily Bread in York, PA and The Food Bank in Brunswick County, NC.
Mary was a certified SCUBA diver, a quilter, a stained glass artist and an inventor, holding US patent #D447,877 S. She also enjoyed gardening, golf, international travel, her grandchildren and her long-haired Dachshunds.
After raising their children and getting them off to school, Mary began her working career. During her working years, Mary was a chair-side assistant for Dr. James Coll, a local Pedodontist. She then became an owner and manager of two retail shops, Crabtree and Evelyn and The Candle Shop, in Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA. After selling the shops in the late 1980's she then worked with a friend in a boutique also located in Strawberry Square, Harrisburg.
When retired from the retail business she was able to travel with her husband and enjoyed visits to Hawaii, the Canary Islands, Europe, Scandinavia, South America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean in addition to many of the major cities in the United States. In 1998 she and her husband bought a condo at St. James Plantation in Southport, NC where she enjoyed the beach, golf, the warm weather and her many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. Dallastown, PA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. preceded by visitation beginning at 9:00. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions can be made to TLC Cancer Clinic, York, PA, the Legacy Foundation of Asana Hospice and Palliative Care, Harrisburg, PA, St. or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019