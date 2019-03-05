|
Mary "Ann" Neely Neff
Lewes, DE - Mary "Ann" Neely Neff, age 70 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. She was born on May 1, 1948 in York, PA, daughter of the late Paul B. and Esther H. Neely.
Ann graduated from Red Lion High School in Red Lion, PA where she met the love of her life, Wayne, with whom she shared 53 fabulous years of marriage. She was employed by Dr. Bernard Lauer for 31 years as a secretary and receptionist. Following retirement, Ann and Wayne moved to Lewes, DE to be close to the beach that they loved. A self-proclaimed "beach bum", Ann loved to sit on the beach and read or "people watch" for hours. She also enjoyed walking her precious golden retriever, Lexi, in the neighborhood, or on the beach or boardwalk. Her new hometown of Lewes was filled with numerous, wonderful new friends. Ann enjoyed the different events in the neighborhood, especially playing tennis with the "tennis ladies", or playing dominos with her friends. Her best times, however, were with her family, laughing and enjoying the beach, making the "best ever" memories. Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Eugene Neff of Lewes, DE; her children: Tammy Rogers (Darren) of Mountville, PA and Todd Neff of Clearwater, FL; her grandchildren: Trent Thomas of Lancaster, PA and Morgan Thomas of Lewes, DE; her brother, Robert Neely of Lewes, DE; her sister, Jane Artman of Hellam, PA; a very special person in her life, her niece, Cherie Taylor (Dan); her nieces: Laurie Timmons and Brianne Neff; her nephews: Fred Artman (Becky), Brian Artman (Tara), Steve Artman (Tina), and Doran Artman (Amy), and Brandon Neff; and her brother-in-law, David Neff (Donna).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. At Ann's request, please dress casually.
In Ann's memory, please take your children out for dinner or take a friend to lunch.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019