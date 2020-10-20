Mary Noll
Dallastown - Mary Lou (Markel) Noll, 93 of Dallastown passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ammon P. Markel and Eva M. (Foust) Markel of New Oxford, PA. She was predeceased by her husband Richard L. Noll, son William C. Noll and brother Charles "Pete" Markel.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie L.George and son Richard M. Noll; granddaughter, Claire E. Noll; grandsons: Stephen R. Noll, Charles S. George and Daniel S. George and great grandchildren: Tyler, Maddalyn and Charlotte George.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Indiana University of PA and began her teaching career at Mount Rose Jr High School. She taught elementary school for 31 years at St. Joseph School in Dallastown.
After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, eating out and traveling. In her later years she continued to enjoy reading, baking, playing Words With Friends and doing the daily crossword puzzle. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A graveside service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Dallastown Union Cemetery on Fruitlyn Drive at 2 pm on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kaltreider Benfer Library, 147 S. Charles St. Red Lion, PA or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
