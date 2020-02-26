|
|
Mary O. Silvia
Silver Spring, MD - Mary O. Silvia, 96, formerly of York, entered into rest on Monday February 24, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Manuel Silvia, Jr.
She was born August 9, 1923 in St. Mary's County, Maryland. The daughter of the late John W. and Daisy M. (Ellis) Oliver.
Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church in York.
A viewing will be 9:30-11 AM Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM with the Rev. John M. Kuchinski officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mary is survived by two daughters Shirley Moore of Gaithersburg, MD and Betty Wells of Silver Spring, MD, and a daughter-in-law Sunny Vargas-McDaniel of Ocean Pines, MD five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, eleven great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Larry McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Montgomery Hospice 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or to Believe in Tomorrow 13 66th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020