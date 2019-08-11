Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Mary Ruth Berkebile


1931 - 2019
Mary Ruth Berkebile Obituary
Mary Ruth Berkebile

York - Mary Ruth Berkebile, 87, of York died August 6, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Robert William Berkebile.

Born November 18, 1931 in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha (Helder) Kopp.

Mary worked in the deli department of Weis Markets. She was a 1949 graduate of Red Lion High School. Mary enjoyed reading her Bible and daily devotions.

She is survived by 2 sons, Michael S. and his wife, Keilani Berkebile of Yorkana and W. Robert and his wife, Katie Berkebile of York; a daughter, Kim M. Grove of Lewisville, TX; 6 grandchildren, Maria Hall of York, Joseph Grove of Lewisville, TX, Benjamin Grove of Lewisville, TX, Samuel Berkebile of York and Chloe Berkebile of York; and a great grandson, Levi Hall of York. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael James Berkebile.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York with the Rev. Allison J. Beaulieu officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , The Gulf Tower, 717 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to The Salvation Army of York, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
