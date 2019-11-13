|
|
Mary Ruth Sanders
York - Mary Ruth Sanders, 104, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Country Meadows in Shiloh. She was the wife of the late Harry M. Sanders.
Mary Ruth was the epitome of a life well-lived. She embraced every day with zeal and remained interested and interesting throughout her long life. Writing, speaking and story-telling were her fortes. Her family was regaled with many stories from her past, including tales of riding in a sleigh with her horse, Prince. She enchanted a plethora of school children during her career as a teacher at A.H. Martin Elementary School and as a Sunday school teacher at St. James Lutheran Church. In retirement, she enjoyed many travels, including Hawaii and Europe, playing bridge and her involvement in numerous clubs, including the Women's Club of York. She was a voracious reader and a passionate gardener. Spirited, feisty and resilient; to know her was to love her.
Mary Ruth was born February 28, 1915 in New Chester, PA, a daughter of the late Rev. Luther Grant and Anna Rohbach Stauffer. She is survived by her children Jane Sanders Lehmer and Harrison Sanders (Suzanne), grandchildren Keri Fox (Joshua Nichols), Julie Roth, Stephanie Crumbling (Mitch), Joe Wells and Hank Sanders, great-grandchildren Jason Wells (Kristin), Dara Fox, Kate Fox, Jacob Biller, Bennett Crumbling (Gabi), Leah Crumbling and Ivan Dellinger. She was preceded in death by daughter Sylvia Wells, grandson Frank Wells, III, granddaughter Kat Lehmer, great-grandson Zachary Wells, brother Philip Stauffer and sister Blanche Keeny.
She was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 25 N. Adams St., York, PA 17404.
A private service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019